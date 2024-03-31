Home - News - Where to watch Liverpool v Brighton live, TV channel, match preview

Read how to get information on Liverpool vs Brighton live streams and tv channel information.

The Premier League title race could open up after another round of interesting looking games this Sunday as Liverpool face Brighton and Arsenal take on Manchester City.

There’s a tight one-point gap between the top three teams, but this could change with Liverpool potentially moving three points ahead when the match starts at the Etihad.

Before that, Liverpool faces Brighton at Anfield. While it’s not a given that needing a win guarantees success, Liverpool’s strong home record makes them favorites in this match.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has only lost five times this season, with just two of those in the league and none at Anfield. Anticipate a commanding performance from the home team in a match expected to be rich in goals.

The Liverpool match is broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League channel at 14:00. Fans of both clubs can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Anfield.

Liverpool has been in good form since their 3-1 loss at Arsenal, remaining unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches, including four victories and a draw.

Their last league defeat at home dates back to October 2022, marking a 26-match streak. This season at Anfield, only Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City have managed to secure a point or more.

Brighton has had an impressive record at Anfield recently, securing two draws and a win in their last three visits to Merseyside. Despite this, Roberto De Zerbi’s team has struggled in away games lately, losing five out of their last six in all competitions and failing to score in four of those.

The past encounters between Liverpool and Brighton have been goal-rich, with three or more goals scored in five of their last six meetings, including a 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium in October.

The previous season’s fixture at Anfield ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, with notable contributions from the now-departed Leandro Trossard and Roberto Firmino, who scored five of the six goals in that game.

