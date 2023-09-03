Where to watch Liverpool v Aston Villa Live Streaming – The game not on Sky Sports?

Liverpool are back at Anfield for this fixture with Mohamed Salah still part of the team, at least for the time being.

Undoubtedly, Liverpool will still be buoyed by their extraordinary turnaround at St James’ Park, a win that goalkeeper Alisson labeled as “unique.”

Even after going down to ten men for the second game in a row, Klopp’s squad managed to defy the odds, besting a spirited Newcastle team with a double from off-the-bench player Darwin Nunez.

While aiming to keep their undefeated season going, the Reds will have to navigate the challenge without the suspended Virgil van Dijk and the sidelined Ibrahima Konate.

What TV Channel?

The match is not available to watch on Sky Sports this afternoon, as they are going with the Crystal Palace vs Wolves match.

Aston Villa enters the upcoming match on a high, courtesy of decisive victories.

After a dismal opening day loss to Newcastle, Aston Villa have made a striking comeback, demolishing Everton, overpowering Burnley, and handing Hibernian a resounding defeat over two legs.

This string of wins has secured the Villans a spot in a European competition for the first time in over a decade.

Moreover, the commanding 5-0 triumph against Hibernian in the first leg allowed Emery the luxury of resting pivotal players in the second leg at Villa Park. However, his deployment of Matty Cash and John McGinn underscored his serious aspirations in the tournament.

For the Villains to extend their winning streak to three, a standout performance on the road will be essential.

Their 5-1 loss to Newcastle on the opening day appears to be an anomaly, as Unai Emery’s squad demonstrates skill on both offense and defense.

Their goal-scoring capabilities could be pivotal against a Liverpool defense that hasn’t been particularly solid. In the absence of Van Dijk, the central defensive pairing of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will be shielded by Wataru Endo.

Considering Trent Alexander-Arnold’s less-than-stellar performance against Newcastle, Villa might well exploit vulnerabilities at Anfield.

While they’ll also need to be defensively sound, seizing the initiative could see the Villains truly flourish on Liverpool’s home turf.

Betting against Liverpool at Anfield is a bold move, but their current defensive lapses make them susceptible to a Villa side that’s been prolific in front of goal.

A victory for Liverpool could realistically rekindle a title pursuit that seemed all but unreachable after losing key players like former captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

For Emery’s squad, even a draw could fuel their belief that they can go toe-to-toe with the Premier League’s elite, potentially vying for a European berth through both league performance and Conference League success.

Given the legitimate optimism on both sides, this high-octane matchup promises to be a tantalizing spectacle for neutral fans and could even eclipse Arsenal vs Man Utd as the weekend’s must-watch game.