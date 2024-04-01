Home - News - Where to watch Leicester City v Norwich City streaming on TV

Where to watch the Easter Monday game between Leicester City and Norwich City, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Leicester, previously romping to the Championship title, have slipped to third after a recent 1-0 defeat at Bristol City, marking their fourth loss in six matches.

The Foxes, once dominant in the league, has stumbled with unexpected defeats at home against QPR and Middlesbrough.

Their opponents today, Norwich has climbed to sixth in the standings, boasting six victories in their last eight games.

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy missed key opportunities in the loss to Bristol City, where the Robins earned their win.

Anis Mehmedi’s goal at the 73rd minute was a highlight in Bristol City’s 16 attempts, indicating potential issues for Leicester’s defense in their upcoming match with Norwich.

What TV channel is the game on?

Sky Sports Main Event (Channel 401) or Sky Sports Football (Channel 403). The match is televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Kick off time for the Leicester Norwich game is 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

Although the Canaries have a less than impressive away record, they have been formidable at Carrow Road, winning 14 out of 19 home games.

Their current form has put them full of confidence for their trip to the King Power.

Leicester’s dip in form has opened up opportunities for Ipswich and Leeds, who now hold the top two spots for automatic promotion in the Championship.

Norwich managed to secure all three points against Plymouth, winning 2-1 with a late own goal by Ashley Phillips.

Their recent triumphs over Stoke and Rotherham, and high-scoring victories against Cardiff and Watford have put them in a decent position as we come into the final third of the season.

While Leicester’s early-season performance commands respect, and they could still make a strong finish, their recent games have shown a few cracks in confidence which Norwich will no doubt try and expose today.

Facing a confident Norwich team will be a tough one for home fans and the Canaries could come away with an away win.

