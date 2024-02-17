Home - News - Where to watch Leicester City v Middlesbrough streaming live

Leicester City take on Middlesbrough in this EFL Championship clash this afternoon. Read where to watch the match from the King Power Stadium.

Gameweek 33 in the Championship will see leaders Leicester City take on Middlesbrough at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Although Leicester are widely considered a lock for promotion, they must still turn up and put the required points on the board to get over the line.

TV Channel and streaming information to use

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Football Channel in the UK but is broadcast live in Australia on beIN Sports. Kick off time for the game is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

And they are doing exactly that, with a fairly routine 2-0 victory over struggling Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, making it four wins on the spin, and extending their lead to 12-points at the top ahead of the visit of Middlesbrough this Saturday.

Visitors Middlesbrough, on the other hand, could not have had a more contrasting form guide over the last four Championship games. They have secured zero wins, played out two draws, and fallen to back-to-back defeats, including a 2-1 loss to Preston at Deepdale on Wednesday.

As a result, Michael Carrick’s side have dropped into the bottom half of the Championship table and will look to rectify that against one of the best sides.

Other pages of interest:

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.