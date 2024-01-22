Home - News - Where to watch Leicester City v Ipswich Town live on TV

Where to watch the Monday night clash from the Championship kick off between Leicester City and Ipswich Town, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Tonight’s Championship fixture at the King Power Stadium features a top-of-the-table clash, with league leaders Leicester City hosting Ipswich Town, who are currently in third place.

This match promises to be a cracker, as both teams have been occupying the top spots in the table for much of the season.

Both have been in generally excellent form and difficult to beat, although Leicester City will need to regain their form following a recent 3-1 loss away at Coventry City.

What TV channel is the game streaming on?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 8PM this evening.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

In that defeat, Leicester City initially led with a goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but struggled in the second half, particularly after Abdul Fatawu was sent off with a red card.

This loss was a bit of a blip for the Foxes, who have otherwise dominated the season. Led by manager Enzo Maresca, they are still seven points ahead in the league standings.

With nine victories and two draws before their setback at Coventry City, Leicester City will be looking to bounce back with a statement win against one of their promotion rivals.

Leicester City has transformed the King Power Stadium into a stronghold this season, securing victories in their last five home games.

Some of their most commanding wins have been on home turf, including a 4-0 triumph over Plymouth Argyle and a 4-1 victory against Huddersfield Town in their most recent home match.

Ipswich Town is coming off a 2-1 win against Sunderland in their latest Championship game. They staged a comeback from a goal deficit, with Kayden Jackson and Conor Chaplin scoring to seal the victory.

This win was crucial for Ipswich Town, snapping a streak of five Championship games without a win.

The victory was not enough to keep them in second place in the standings, with a resurgent Southampton team taking over on goal difference after the Saints thumped Swansea 3-1 away.

The challenge for Ipswich Town has been their inconsistent form in away games.

The Tractor Boys have managed only two wins in their last seven matches on the road. Furthermore, Kieran McKenna’s squad hasn’t won in their last two away games and failed to score in both of these outings.

