Where to watch Leeds Utd v Rotherham live streaming on tv

Where to view the English Championship game between Leeds United and Rotherham United, including details on live TV broadcast times and online streaming updates.

Two sides on opposite spectrums of the Championship table meet at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, when automatic promotion chasers Leeds United host rock-bottom Rotherham United.

At a time when the home side are just a point behind second-placed Southampton holding the second and final automatic promotion berth, Rotherham are now a whopping 12 points away from safety.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports channel in the UK today due to the 3PM blackout rule which restricts broadcast viewing. Kick off time for the game is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Leeds Utd’s Elland Road Stadium.

As a result of their exploits in the league, Leeds would not have been placing a deep FA Cup run as top priority but a cup run looks on the cards this time.

United scored three times in added extra time to thrash Plymouth Argyle 4-1 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay, giving them a plum tie against Premier League side Chelsea in the fifth round.

The win at Home Park stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games, which has seen them force their way into the race for automatic promotion, currently sitting in third place with 60 points aftr 30 rounds.

Rotherham United, meanwhile, travel to Leeds on Saturday on the back of a routine 2-0 loss to Southampton last time out .

The basement Millers’ are currently propping up the Championship table after a run of form that has seen them collect three points just once since October, while they have gained just four points away from home all season long.

