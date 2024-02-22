Home - News - Where to watch Leeds Utd v Leicester City streaming on tv

Where to watch this Friday night EFL match between Leeds United and Leicester City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Leeds United welcome leaders Leicester City to Elland Road on Friday night for a massive top-of-the-table Championship clash.

Their 2-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle over the weekend made it eight Championship victories on the spin and moved them back into the top-two automatic promotion places in the Championship as they look to clinch an instant promotion back to the English top-flight.

What TV channel is the game on?

This match is broadcast live with Sky Sports Football on Friday night for viewers in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Leeds Utd’s Elland Road Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

There are a variety of options on where to watch the Leeds Leicester match tonight. Despite their incredible run of form, the Lilywhites have little margin for error, sitting only two points clear of Southampton and three ahead of Ipswich Town.

Having said that, Daniel Farke’s side continues to look almost unstoppable at home, as they remain unbeaten at Elland Road across all competition so far this season, coming out on top in 13 of their 17 home games this season.

Runaway Championship leaders Leicester City, meanwhile, head into Friday night’s crunch clash with a nine-point cushion over second place.

The Foxes’ five-game winning run came to an abrupt end last Saturday as they fell to their just fifth loss of the campaign at the hands of Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough, who came out on top 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

