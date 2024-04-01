Home - News - Where to watch Ipswich vs Southampton

Ipswich Town aims to edge closer to Championship promotion with a crucial home game against Southampton on Easter Monday – read how to watch the Ipswich Southampton match live streaming on your tv below.

You can watch the game on Sky Sports Football channel in the UK today, which is broadcast on channel 403. Use your Sky remote to navigate to the correct channel.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service.

Recent slips in form by Leicester have allowed Ipswich to ascend to the top of the Championship standings. The Tractor Boys, with eight wins in their last nine league matches, now face a significant challenge in Southampton, who trail them by 10 points but have the advantage of two games in hand.

This match presents a critical opportunity for Ipswich to solidify their position, especially given Leicester’s stumble and their narrow lead over Leeds in the standings.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich is currently leading the pack, with a two-point gap over third-placed Leicester and one point above Leeds. A victory against Southampton would help fortify their top spot.

Southampton, having suffered four defeats in their last eight matches across all competitions, finds themselves 10 points adrift of Ipswich, despite holding games in hand.

Both Ipswich and Southampton have been among the most thrilling teams in the Championship this season. Ipswich leads in goal-scoring with 81 goals, while Southampton is not far behind, tied for second with 74 goals.

Southampton, under Russell Martin, has had recent defensive struggles, managing just one clean sheet in their last nine outings in all competitions.

Ipswich, known for their strong attacking play, could exploit these defensive weaknesses. Additionally, Ipswich has been formidable at Portman Road, boasting 14 wins, four draws, and only one loss in 19 home games.

The Saints recent form and defensive vulnerabilities, Ipswich appears well-positioned to strengthen their lead in the Championship with a victory in this match.

Southampton’s recent trend of conceding goals, with 13 allowed in their last six matches, might be a decisive factor in this encounter.

