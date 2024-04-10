Home - Interviews - Where to watch Ipswich Town v Watford live on TV today

Is there live streaming of the Ipswich game this evening? I bring you the latest information and all you need to know about TV listings.

Aiming to get their top-two hopes back on track, Ipswich Town will welcome Watford to Portman Road Stadium in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is streaming the game?

The Ipswich Watford match is not televised on Sky Sports Football or Main Event (Channel 401) tonight. Kick off time for the game is 19:45PM.

Following their impressive 3-2 win against fellow Premier League promotion-chasing Southampton, the Tractor Boys were widely favoured to get the better of rival Norwich City in the East Anglian derby.

The East Anglian side fell behind to Marcelino Nunez’s 39th-minute strike, and the comeback never came, as the Canaries got bragging rights with the 1-0 victory.

After that blow the home side sit second in the table, one point clear of third-placed Leeds United and one point behind leaders Leicester, who also have a game in hand.

Having only been promoted to the second-tier last summer, Ipswich deserve little scrutiny at this stage, given they have won nine of their last 11 games and have control over their destiny

Watford are down in 14th spot, 14 points from the promotion play-offs, and ten points clear of the relegation zone, so while either remains mathematically possible, neither is likely to happen.

The Hornets are very much a team in transition who desperately want to see the end of the season despite currently riding on a four-game unbeaten streak.

