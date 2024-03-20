Home - News - Where to watch Halifax v Chesterfield streaming on tv

Where to watch this National League game between Halifax and Chesterfield, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Chesterfield has the chance to clinch the National League championship if they secure at least a draw in their upcoming match against Halifax on Wednesday night.

Leading the league throughout the season, Chesterfield only needs a draw to surpass Barnet’s reach, with six matches remaining.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on TnT Sports tonight unfortunately. Kick off time for the Halifax Chesterfield game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Halifax’s Shay Stadium.

Facing them is a revitalized Halifax team, eager for a win that would propel them into the playoff spots.

Halifax has bounced back from a six-game winless period, achieving wins in six of their last seven games, including a recent 2-0 victory over Oxford City on Sunday.

After two previous postponements and a forecast of more rain, the match is expected to proceed.

With both teams performing strongly, Wednesday’s match promises to be a standout, particularly for Chesterfield’s significant number of traveling fans.

Last season, Chesterfield was a strong contender, although quite behind Wrexham and Notts County. Still, fans from other clubs believed the 2023/24 season could have been more competitive if Chesterfield had also been promoted.

Under Paul Cook’s management, Chesterfield came close to defeating Notts County at Wembley, losing in a penalty shootout. They bounced back by kicking off this season with three straight wins and have maintained impressive form since.

The Spireites achieved 29 wins in 39 games, delighting fans with almost 100 goals scored – 23 more than any other team – but have also let in over fifty goals.

