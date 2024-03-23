Home - News - Grimsby v Wrexham live streaming on tv

Where to watch this League Two game between Grimsby Town and Wrexham FC, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Grimsby Town will play host to Wrexham at Blundell Park on Saturday evening, with both clubs having the opportunity to strengthen their respective bids at the opposite end of the League Two table.

Both the top and foot of the League Two table are watertight at the time of writing. Just five points separate the top four, with any of them capable of clinching automatic promotion.

21st-placed Grimsby are just six points shy of the dreaded bottom-three.

The hosts have performed admirably to create a six-point gap over the drop zone thanks to an uptick in form that has seen them string together a six-game unbeaten streak, including a 1-0 victory against promotion-chasing Milton Keynes Dons in their last home fixture and a deserved 1-1 draw over Gillingham last time out.

Having said that, they remain too close to the drop zone for comfort, and will be desperate to scoop all three points here against a wobbly Wrexham side and steer further away from danger.

Promotion-chasing Wrexham, on the other hand, are going through a rough patch, winning just two of their past seven games.

The Red Dragons were most recently in action against Tranmere Rovers at home last weekend and suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat, with Luke Norris’ early goal proving all the difference between the two sides on the day.

That leaves them holding onto the final automatic spot by the edge of their skin with 67 points after 38 games, level fourth-placed MK Dons, who have played a game more than Phil Parkinson’s side, and five points from top-of-the-table Mansfield Town.

