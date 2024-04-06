Home - News - Where to watch Fulham v Newcastle live streaming

Where you can watch the game between Fulham FC and Newcastle United today. I’ve got all the information on the TV live broadcast and streaming options.

This should be a decent game to watch and it’s one I’m looking forward too. Who doesn’t like a day out in West London?

Tuesday night was a tough one for Fulham, especially as I had a cheeky punt on the away win.

In the first half against Nottingham Forest their performance was so below par that their manager, Marco Silva, felt compelled to make an unprecedented triple substitution after just 33 minutes.

Fulham did manage to score early in the second half, but that was the extent of their comeback, leaving them in midtable.

What TV channel is the game on?

I’ve had a look at the broadcast listings for the Fulham Newcastle game and you can watch on Arena Sports, Viaplay and Canal+ in Europe – but it is not available to watch in the UK. The kick off time for the match is 3:00PM GMT.

I also use Bet365’s live in play service from Fulham’s Craven Cottage Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

As for the Toon Army, they will be making the lengthy trip south in high spirits on Saturday, hoping their team can secure a full three points.

This would bring them closer to the coveted European qualification places.

Newcastle faced a bit of a disappointment on Tuesday with their 1-1 draw against Everton, a match they dominated in the first half but failed to decisively win.

The Toon’s away form this season hasn’t been particularly strong, with only three wins out of fourteen away games and nine losses.

Two of those wins were in their last four away matches which does give me some hope theey can come away with a result today.

Fulham’s track record at home is impressive in terms of scoring, with goals in ten of their fifteen Premier League home games.

Newcastle’s away record is similarly robust, finding the net in ten of their fourteen away league games. Eddie

Howe’s side an excellent record at Craven Cottage, winning their last four visits and the last five encounters with Fulham overall.

I’m hoping for a decent game and I’d back Newcastle to secure all three points and both teams to score.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.