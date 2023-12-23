Home - News - Where to Watch Fulham v Burnley live stream broadcast channel

Where to watch the Saturday afternoon kick off between Fulham and Burnley, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

Aiming for a third victory on the trot at home, Fulham welcome relegation-threatened Burnley to their Craven Cottage base for a Saturday afternoon Premier League clash.

Craven Cottage has become somewhat of a romping ground for Marco Silva’s side over recent weeks, winning their last two home matches with comprehensive 5-0 margins as they swept aside West Ham and Nottingham Forest in the space of four days, propelling themselves up the league table.

What TV channel is the game on?

Due to the Saturday afternoon broadcast rule in the UK, the match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Premier League Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

They ran out of steam in last weekend’s trip to St. James Park as an injury-hit Newcastle United side inflicted a 3-0 hammering on them, although the early red card handed to Raul Jimenez undoubtedly hampered the west Londoners’ capabilities going forward.

Fulham look to get back to winning ways

The Cottagers, however, did bounce back from that disappointment to seal their first-ever League Cup semi-final qualification, beating Everton 7-6 in a penalty shootout after the game finished 1-1 after regular time on Tuesday night.

Burnley desperate for points

Interestingly, Burnley’s most recent opponent also happened to be the Toffees, as Sean Dyche returned to Turf Moor last weekend to heap yet more misery on the Clarets’ woes at home, with Everton running away with a 2-0 victory.

Vincent Kompany’s 19th-placed side are only off the foot of the table by virtue of goal difference and are six points adrift of safety as things stand.