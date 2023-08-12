Where to watch Everton v Fulham stream

All roads lead to Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon as Everton play host to Fulham in round one of the 2023/24 league season. The match kicks off at 15:00 BST.

It will be both teams’ first game of the new season and the Toffees will aim to improve on last season’s performance which saw them survive relegation on the final match day by two points.

Fulham United meanwhile will be hoping to consolidate on their mid table finish after narrowly missing out on European qualification.

Is the match on TV?

No. Unfortunately, this match will not be available in the United Kingdom on TV.

Sean Dyche’s side have been in decent form of late. They have won and kept clean sheets in their last two fixtures with consecutive 1-0 wins over Stoke City and Sporting.

The Toffees finished the summer pre-season unbeaten. They played five games, recording four wins and a draw. The EPL side also kept clean sheets in four of the five fixtures.

For The Cottagers, they returned back to winning ways last time out with a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim. Prior to that, they lost 0-2 to fellow EPL top flight side Chelsea FC.

Marco Silva’s side have had mixed fortunes recently. The West London team recorded two wins and two losses from four pre-season matches.