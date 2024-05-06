Where to watch Crystal Palace v Man Utd live

by admin_dsjin News, UKon Posted on

How to to stream Monday’s EPL game between Crystal Palace and Manchester Utd.

Crystal Palace has significantly improved under Oliver Glasner and might influence Manchester United’s quest for European competition when they meet this Monday.

The Eagles, having secured three victories in their last four matches, have climbed to 14th place, easing concerns of relegation.

The return of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze has energized their attack, drawing plaudits and the Eagles are a team to watch at the moment.

Where to watch the game

The match is televised on Sky Sports Main Event as well as the Sky Go app. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ GambleAware.org #ad

There are also country restrictions in place.

Here is a table detailing the country and live broadcast restrictions in place.

TV Channel Listings:

Channel and Country Table
Channel Country
Arena Sport BiH
Arena Sport Cro
Arena Sport Ser
Arena Sport Svn
Astro
beIN Sports 3 Tur
beIN Sports MENA
Canal+ Foot Fra
CANAL+ Sport Cze/Svk
Cytavision Sports
Diema Sport 2
Digi Sport 2 Rom
Eleven Sports Portugal
Match 4 Hun
Nova Sports Hel
Optus Sport Aus
Prima Sport 2 Rom
Setanta Sports Ukr
Sky Sport Ita
Sky Sport Premier League Ger
Sky Sports Main Event UK/Irl
Sky Sports Premier League UK/Irl
Sky Sports UK
Sky Sport Top event Ger
Sky Sport Uno Ita
SuperSport
TV3+
Viaplay Den
Viaplay Fin
Viaplay Ned
Viaplay Nor
Viaplay Pol
Viaplay Swe
VOOsport
V Sport Fin
V Sport Premium Swe

Manchester United remains unbeaten in their last five matches, yet uninspiring performances continue to raise questions about manager Ten Hag’s tenure.

A victory on Monday could propel them into the top six, but their erratic play might just increase the scrutiny on Ten Hag at Selhurst Park.

Glasner’s leadership has revitalized Palace, though some fans remember Roy Hodgson achieving similar results with the team last season as conditions on the field improved and opponents’ intensity waned.

Before their draw at Fulham, Palace had notched impressive victories against Liverpool, West Ham, and Newcastle, thanks to their vigorous and fast-paced style.

They performed well at Craven Cottage, and United’s slow ball-handling could make them an ideal target for Palace’s quick counter-attacks.

The potential return of Eze and possibly Marc Guehi adds speed and agility to Palace’s game, contrasting with United’s apparent deficiencies.

Following a disappointing draw with Burnley, where they struggled against the Clarets’ tempo, United now face a Palace team that could further dampen their European ambitions.

A victory for Palace could mark a historic 13th league defeat for United this season.