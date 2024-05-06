Home - News - Where to watch Crystal Palace v Man Utd live

How to to stream Monday’s EPL game between Crystal Palace and Manchester Utd.

Crystal Palace has significantly improved under Oliver Glasner and might influence Manchester United’s quest for European competition when they meet this Monday.

The Eagles, having secured three victories in their last four matches, have climbed to 14th place, easing concerns of relegation.

The return of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze has energized their attack, drawing plaudits and the Eagles are a team to watch at the moment.

Where to watch the game

The match is televised on Sky Sports Main Event as well as the Sky Go app. You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park.

There are also country restrictions in place.

Here is a table detailing the country and live broadcast restrictions in place.

TV Channel Listings:

Channel and Country Table