Home - News - Where to watch Crawley v Stockport streaming on tv

Where to watch this League Two game between Crawley Town and Stockport County, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

In the upcoming League Two encounter on Monday, the only EFL match of the day, Crawley Town and Stockport County face off in what promises to be a riveting clash, with both teams vying for promotion.

Stockport, currently within the top three, has experienced a dip in performances in recent weeks, putting their promotion place at risk. Their opponents tonight, Crawley, have been on a decent run of late that has them in contention for a playoff spot.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on TnT Sports the UK today unfortunately. Kick off time for the Crawley Stockport game is 7:45PM with the referee Matthew Russell.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Crawley’s Broadfield Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The home side Crawley has been in formidable form ion the past month, winning five of their last six matches and looking strong contenders to at least draw in their upcoming home game.

Stockport, last season’s fourth-placed team and a favorite for high performance this season, are now second in the standings.

County’s recent form is shaky, with only one win in the last six matches. This includes a narrow victory secured by Paddy Madden’s last-minute goal against Newport. After an unbeaten run of four matches, Stockport is now finding victories difficult to come by as we enter the final quarter of the season.

Their recent game against Salford City ended in a draw, but concerns arose as they initially trailed by two goals against a lower-ranked team that was struggling for wins.

Stockport’s earlier dazzling form, which saw them top the table with 13 consecutive wins, seems distant as they have managed just six wins in their last 21 games since late November.

Crawley were the last team to challenge Stockport before their autumn winning streak, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to lead 3-2 before a late equalizer, might pose a significant challenge again.

The home side’s recent victories include only one against a top-seven team, they have demonstrated impressive form with clean-sheet wins and close victories.

Their sole recent defeat was a narrow loss to Morecambe, in a match where they dominated possession and corners – they should also be pretty fresh coming into tonight’s game, having had a break since their win over Notts County, while Stockport had a recent Thursday night game.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.