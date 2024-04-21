Home - News - Where to watch Coventry v Man Utd streaming on TV

Where to watch the FA Cup semi final game between Manchester United and Coventry City, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Manchester United will look to punch their ticket into the FA Cup final for the second straight season and avoid a huge upset as they take on Championship side Coventry City at Wembley on Sunday.

The Bluebirds, meanwhile, are aiming to become the first Championship outfit since 2008 to earn the right to advance to the showpiece this weekend.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on the BBC One but is on ITV in the UK today. Kick off time for the Coventry Man Utd game is 15:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Wembley Stadium.

Both teams earned their spot at Wembley in spectacular fashion, with the Red Devils crushing fierce rivals Liverpool’s quadruple hopes in extra time in an epic clash. As for Coventry, they scored twice in stoppage time to come out on top against Premier League side Wolves.

Erik ten Hag’s side are the reigning finalists of this competition, as they went down against city rival Manchester City, and there is still every chance that matchup is replicated, with the holders taking on Chelsea in the other semi-final tie this weekend.

It has been an incredibly underwhelming season for United, currently sitting seventh in the English top-flight, and their prospects of qualifying for the Champions League are basically dashed by a four-game losing streak.

Being the underdogs, Mark Robins’ Coventry will back themselves to pull off an upset here.

They enter this game on the heels of two consecutive defeats in the second tier and sit on the fringes of Championship play-off spot.

Being one of the most prolific sides in front of goal, they can cause United’s shaky defence all sorts of problems in transition situations.

