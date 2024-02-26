Home - News - Where to watch Coventry v Maidstone streaming on tv

Where to watch the FA Cup fifth round game between Coventry City and Maidstone, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

The excitement of the FA Cup fifth round kicks off on Monday night, featuring an intriguing David vs. Goliath matchup as Maidstone, the competition’s lowest-ranked remaining team, visits Championship side Coventry, aiming to continue their streak of upsets.

Maidstone’s journey from the National League South to the last 16 has been nothing short of remarkable.

They’ve battled through seven rounds to become the first team outside the top five tiers to reach this stage since Blyth Spartans in 1978.

The non leaguers crowning achievement came with a stunning 2-1 win over Championship frontrunners Ipswich in the fourth round, setting the stage for this encounter with Coventry, another contender for Championship promotion.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on the ITV in the UK today as there are no other FA Cup games on tonight. Kick off time for the Coventry Maidstone game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

After being a strong force in the Championship and a contender for the play-offs, Coventry enters the match on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Preston last Friday night, a less-than-ideal lead-up to a game that poses a classic cup upset threat.

History also lurks in the backdrop, as Coventry, the 1987 FA Cup champions, experienced a similar shock defeat in 1989, ousted by then non-league Sutton United in the third round.

While this historical precedent may fuel Maidstone’s ambitions, the four-division gap between the teams casts Coventry as the clear favorites in this tantalizing fifth-round clash tonight.

