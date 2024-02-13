Home - News - Where to watch Copenhagen v Man City live stream of Champion League

Where to watch this Tuesday evening Champions League tie between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

In the Champions League’s Round of 16, the significantly uneven matchup sees the reigning champions, Manchester City, traveling to Denmark to face Copenhagen.

The Danish team’s remarkable advance from a group that included Bayern Munich and Manchester United is noteworthy. Having not engaged in a competitive game since December, Copenhagen might face challenges due to potential rustiness.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Copenhagen is televised on the TnT Sports channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for this Champions League clash is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from FC Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium.

Manchester City seems to be gaining momentum in recent weeks, positioning them for a potential winning streak.

The Citizens, despite playing away from home, holds a distinct advantage in this matchup. Their consistent performance in recent games contrasts sharply with FC Copenhagen, who haven’t participated in a competitive match since their victory over Galatasaray in their last group game two months ago.

In the Premier League, City has elevated their play, now trailing Liverpool by just two points with a game in hand. Pep Guardiola is keen to collect as much silverware as possible this season.

The odds are in favour of the reigning champions, at 1/4, to overcome the Danish team, who are the underdogs at 12/1.

The return of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to the first team after recovering from injuries adds significant strength to City’s lineup.

With such a talented squad, they aim to establish a comfortable lead in this leg to ensure a more manageable return match on their home ground.

