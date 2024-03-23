Home - News - Chesterfield v Boreham Wood streaming on tv

Where to watch this National League game between Chesterfield and Boreham Wood using an online live stream.

Chesterfield will face Boreham Wood at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday, looking to lift the National League trophy.

Although they have been unable to replicate their early-season form of late and were beaten 4-2 by Halifax in midweek, Chesterfield are comfortably leading the National League standings, with a whopping 21-point lead over second-placed Barnet.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is televised on TnT Sports the UK today. Kick off time for the Chesterfield Boreham Wood game is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium.

The Spireites would have officially been declared National League champions and promoted to the Football League on Tuesday night itself if Barnet had dropped points against Eastleigh.

The Bees defeated the Spitfires 2-1 at The Hive to keep the Blues celebration party waiting a little bit longer.

The hosts could seal it themselves when they play host to Boreham Wood this Saturday. All they need to do is avoid defeat, and they will be crowned champions, with the whole trophy celebration in store.

While Chesterfield are readying themselves for title celebrations, Boreham are battling for their lives around the bottom end of the table.

The away side were edged out 1-0 by Altrincham at Meadow Park thanks to a Chris Conn-Clarke second-half strike.

The result was their fifth defeat in their last seven games, and they are now just a point clear of the relegation zone, crucially with a game in hand over the majority of the clubs surrounding them.

