Home - News - Where to watch Chelsea v West Ham

Where to watch the today’s EPL game between Chelsea and West Ham Utd, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Chelsea and West Ham sit together in the table in 8th and 9th places with two points putting the former ahead.

The two London sides meet at Stamford Bridge for a match in which there is more to play for than may at first appear.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on BBC One, Sky Sports, TnT Sport or ITV in the UK today as they don’t have the rights to this game. Kick off time for the Chelsea v West Ham is 2:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ GambleAware.org #ad

It is still possible – though would take something of a miracle – for Chelsea to catch and perhaps pass Tottenham in 5th place, but that would require Chelsea to win all their matches, and Spurs to lose theirs. Nevertheless, it starts here, and they can hope.

West Ham will simply want to beat their local rivals and advance up the order. 7th place is still possible – but a similar scenario faces them with Man Utd being the opponent in question – so getting balls past Chelsea will be their aim today.

Chelsea has experienced mixed fortunes recently – putting 6 past Everton one day, and then being beaten by Arsenal and Man City in succession – and West Ham, who have been busy in Europe, have similar form, so this is a match I think will go down to the wire.

Chelsea 1, West Ham 1