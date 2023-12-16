Home - News - Where to watch Chelsea v Sheffield Utd live streaming on tv

How to watch the Saturday afternoon Premier League kick off between Chelsea and Sheffield Utd from Stamford Bridge including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Chelsea will be looking to get back on track when they play host to Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will enter this clash with the Yorkshire outfit fighting for their Premier League survival – The Blades have lost three three of their last four fixtures in the English top-flight.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or TnT Sports or the BBC unfortunately as the kick off comes within the 3PM broadcast restrictions in the UK.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Premier League in play service live from Stamford Bridge.

Most recently, Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat at Everton last weekend, leaving the Blues in 12th position in the standings, and a win against relegation-threatened Sheffield United is a must if they wish to remain in contention for European qualification heading into the Christmas and New Year period.

Sheff Utd morale improved

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have a ray of hope. After Chris Wilder replaced Paul Heckingbottom in the Bramall Lane dugout last week, the returning manager led his side to a 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday.

It was a crucial morale-boosting triumph, but the Blades are still up against it in their bid to beat an instant return to the Championship this season. They remain at the bottom of the table despite that success, having collected only eight points in their first 16 matches.

Still, they should not be written off entirely just yet, and another couple of favourable results over the festive period would give the Blades’ renewed hope in their fight against relegation.