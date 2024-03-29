Home - News - Where to watch Cardiff v Sunderland live streaming

Where to watch this Championship game between Cardiff City and AFC Sunderland, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream.

Two of the mid-table sides in the Championship table will do battle at the Cardiff City Stadium on Good Friday, as Cardiff City welcome Sunderland.

The Bluebirds went into the international break with a whimper, as their momentum was halted by the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Swansea City in the South Wales derby.

The match is not televised on TnT Sports the UK today unfortunately but is available on Sky Sports Football channel. Kick off time for the Cardiff Sunderland game is 3:00PM.

The Swans reaffirmed their recent dominance in the fixture, as goals from Liam Cullen and Jamal Lowe ensured that the Bluebirds were left to stomach a derby defeat.

Erol Bulut’s side had won four straight league games prior to that game, and they will now be keen to make amends with a similar run to return to the play-off fray.

Nine points above the drop and 10 off the play-offs, Sunderland look set to serve another campaign in the division next season, and with six defeats across their last seven games, their season looks to be petering out, with firing Michael Beale and placing Mick Dodds in interim command not bringing a change in fortunes.

The Black Cats did put on a much-improved defensive display in their most recent Championship outing as they played out a goalless draw against relegation-battling Queen Park Rangers side at the Stadium of Light.

