Where to watch Cardiff City v Swansea City stream

Cardiff City take on Swansea City at the City of Cardiff Stadium. Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the match live streaming.

A longstanding rivalry dating back to the 1920s has been mostly one-sided in favor of the Swans for almost a decade now.

Both teams are struggling as they prepare for this matchup in Cardiff. However, the home team, listed as 6/4 favorites, has a glimmer of hope for breaking their four-match losing streak against their rivals, given their slightly better league standing.

Cardiff v Swansea Live Streaming News

While Cardiff supporters might bemoan their team’s sluggish opening to the season, it seems almost stellar when juxtaposed with Swansea’s performance.

Already knocked out of the Carabao Cup and still in search of their first league win (D2, L3), improving upon their near-miss for the play-offs last season appears to be a tall order unless they can string together some victories soon.

While Swansea has yet to secure a win this season and struggles defensively, Cardiff isn’t faring much better with just a single victory and an even more porous defense.

Despite the slow start, Swansea received a boost with the last-minute addition of four new players during the transfer window.

Manager Michael Duff has boldly declared, “the season starts now.” While technically the season kicked off five games ago, Duff won’t be overly concerned if his team can capitalize on their recent defensive solidity in South Wales derbies, boasting seven clean sheets in their last nine encounters (W7, D1, L1).

The Bluebirds have managed to find the net in their last seven fixtures, in contrast to the Swans, who haven’t kept a Championship clean sheet since April.