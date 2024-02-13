Home - News - Where to watch Bristol City v Southampton streaming on tv

Where to watch Tuesday’s night’s Championship game between Bristol City and Southampton, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Bidding to make it five straight wins in the Championship, Premier League-chasing Southampton will travel to Ashton Gate, where Bristol City lie in wait on Tuesday night.

The Robins produced a perfect response to their disappointing FA Cup fourth-round exit to Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest with an outstanding 2-1 victory against Middlesborough at the Riverside Stadium last weekend, thanks to a quickfire first-half double from Jason Knight and Matty James.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on the BBC One or ITV in the UK today but is available on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Kick off time for the Bristol Southampton game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Bristol City’s Ashton Gate.

It was a much-needed win for Bristol, as it ended a run of six straight Championship games without a victory. Liam Manning’s side had been on a downward spiral in recent weeks, but Saturday’s victory means they are now only six points adrift of the playoffs.

Southampton, on the other hand, were forced to use all of their attacking artillery to save their forte against Huddersfield at St. Mary’s Stadium last Saturday, as the Saints’ nestled the net three times past the 80th minute to turn a 3-2 deficit into a cruising 5-3 win.

Russell Martin’s troops are undefeated in their last 22 Championship appearances and have now won four in a row. They currently sit in the automatic promotion places, one point clear of third-placed Leeds United, with Ipswich Town also very much in the conversation for the runners-up prize.

