Where to watch Brighton v Wolves live streaming on TV

Where to watch this evening’s Premier League kick off between Brighton Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Brighton and Wolves are separated by just three points as they gear up for their Monday night encounter.

A win for Brighton, coupled with favorable outcomes from other weekend matches, could propel them to sixth place. Meanwhile, Wolves are aiming for a victory to break into the top half of the table.

Although Wolves have achieved three straight league wins, consistency remains a challenge for both teams this season.

This inconsistency is typical for mid-table teams, causing some frustration for Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and, to a somewhat lesser degree, Gary O’Neil of Wolves.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on TnT Sports channel in the United Kingdom today but is also available on the Viaplay Sports network throughout Europe. Kick off time for the match is 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

Brighton has had ample time to prepare for this match, having last played in the FA Cup against Stoke on January 6th.

Their performance at home has been strong, with Brighton suffering only one league defeat at the Amex Stadium.

Even so, the Seagulls hasn’t matched the exceptional performance of the previous year, largely due to the challenges of participating in European competition for the first time while managing their domestic games, coupled with significant injury setbacks.

It seems likely that Roberto de Zerbi’s squad will gain momentum as the season progresses towards May, potentially making a strong push for another European qualification, with their home performance playing a crucial role in achieving this goal.

The team from the South coast an impressive home record, having lost only once in their last 10 Premier League matches at the Amex Stadium.

They are also on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, which includes notable victories over teams like Tottenham, Ajax, and Marseille.

Conversely, Wolves have struggled away from home, with only Newcastle, Fulham, and Sheffield United losing more matches on the road.

