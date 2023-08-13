Where to watch Brentford v Tottenham live stream on TV

Brentford will begin their Premier League campaign at the Gtech Community Stadium when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Kick off is set for 14:00 BST

The Bees finished last season in 9th place with 59 points from 38 games and will be hoping to further consolidate their place in the Premier League.

For Tottenham Hotspur, they will be hoping for a much improved season.

The Whites have been European regulars over the last few seasons but ultimately missed out on European qualification having finished in 8th place, one point above Brentford.

How do Brentford and Spurs fans watch the match?

This match will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

for fans who live in the United Kingdom.

Brentford has established itself as a formidable adversary in Premier League away fixtures. With their physical play, relentless energy, and fervent fanbase, Thomas Frank’s squad always presents a stiff competition.

Thomas Frank’s side have failed to win any of their last two matches. They come into this match on the back of consecutive draws against Aston Villa and Lille.

Brentford have been below par in recent weeks, They played six pre-season games, failing to record a win. A record of three draws and two losses will cause concern heading into the new season.

Form: DLLDD

Tottenham form

Ange Postecoglou’s journey with Tottenham kicks off with an away match against Brentford, which has the potential to be a challenging opener.

With Harry Kane on his way to Bayern Munich, Tottenham still holds a slight edge in the latest odds against the Bees, who will be missing Ivan Toney.

Tottenham is undergoing a much-needed transformation, granting Postecoglou the resources for a squad revamp the Kane transfer should free up some funds for investment.

While the goals for the season remain a bit ambiguous, aiming for the top four is undoubtedly on the agenda.

North London outfit Tottenham Hotspur come into this clash on the back of a 4-2 loss to Spanish giants Barcelona. In the match before that, they thrashed Shakhtar 5-1.

Spurs are opening their campaign against a side they haven’t triumphed over since 2021.

Ange Postecoglou’s men played four games in preparation for the new campaign. They won two and drew two.

Form: LWWL