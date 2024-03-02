Where to watch Brentford v Chelsea live if you don’t have Sky Sports

Brentford is set to host Chelsea this Saturday, aiming to achieve their first derby double over their London rivals since 1939.

In their previous encounter this season at Stamford Bridge, Brentford emerged as comfortable 2-0 victors. However, Brentford’s performance has significantly declined since that victory.

Their recent 4-2 loss to West Ham on Monday has left Thomas Frank’s team in 16th place in the table, facing a genuine threat of being pulled into the relegation battle.

Chelsea are favored to take all three points in their upcoming match against Brentford this weekend.

Where to watch the game?

Today’s match is slated for 3:00 PM, but it won’t be aired in the UK due to the Premier League’s 3pm broadcasting restrictions for viewers within the United Kingdom.

For audiences outside the UK, the game will be broadcasted on Viaplay and Arena Sports channel.

As an alternative for those in the UK, Bet365 provides a live in-play service that will go in play directly from Brentford Community Stadium.

This is somewhat surprising, considering Chelsea’s recent schedule, including a midweek FA Cup tie and a disappointing performance in the Carabao Cup final’s extra time last weekend.

Brentford’s recent form is also not particularly impressive. They’ve suffered three consecutive losses, the latest at the London Stadium on Monday night, leaving them just five points clear of the relegation zone.

There have been some indications of discontent at Brentford, particularly regarding the reduction of Everton’s points deduction.

Frank’s frustration is understandable, given Brentford’s involvement in the relegation struggle. Despite some mitigating factors, it’s evident that Brentford has not lived up to its potential, especially after an impressive first season in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s performance is also hard to predict. The team has consistently fallen short of their expected goals, and their showing in the recent cup final was lackluster.

With both teams seemingly low on confidence, a draw seems a likely outcome.

A 1-1 scoreline could be a reasonable prediction.

