Where to watch Bradford v Notts County streaming on tv

Where to watch this League Two game between Bradford City and Notts County, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

In a crucial League Two encounter towards the foot of the table, Bradford City will clash with a struggling Notts County side at Valley Parade Stadium.

Both teams, initially tipped to do well this season have had disappointing seasons and find themselves struggling to maintain form.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on TnT Sports the UK today unfortunately. Kick off time for the Bradford Notts County game is 7:45PM with the referee Mr B Toner.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Bradford’s Valley Parade Stadium.

The season began with high hopes for both Bradford City and Notts County, yet recent performances have seen them drift from contention and move towards the bottom half of the League Two table.

Bradford, currently seven points shy of the playoff positions, faces a tough challenge, while Notts County lags slightly further behind by two points.

The Bantams recent performance has been underwhelming, notably suffering a 5-1 defeat to Mansfield, the league leaders.

With two consecutive losses at home, Graham Alexander’s team is in a slump, failing to secure a win in their last four home games across all competitions.

Notts County, managed by Stuart Maynard, is experiencing even greater loss of form.. Following the exit of their previous manager, Luke Williams who joined Swansea City, the team’s form has dramatically declined, leaving them winless in their last six League Two games and conceding 14 goals in the process.

Bradford has secured only two victories in their last eight home games in League Two, with a record of scoring 10 and conceding 13 goals. Meanwhile, Notts County ranks 23rd in away form over their last eight matches.

Although Maynard’s team has managed just one win in these away games, they have shown a consistent ability to find the back of the net, scoring 14 times.

County will be desperate for a result tonight to get things back on track with their League Two campaign.

