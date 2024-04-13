Home - News - Where to watch Bolton v Portsmouth streaming on tv today

Where to watch the League One match between Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth, including news on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming information.

Portsmouth will look to punch their Championship ticket when they take on Bolton Wanderers in Saturday’s top-of-the-back League One contest at Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Both sides have plenty on the line as the promotion race enters its last few games. Bolton know that they will seal automatic promotion to the Championship if they win all of their remaining four games, while league leaders Portsmouth can confirm a Championship return with a win on Saturday.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Bolton is not televised live in the United Kingdom today but can be watched on Viaplay or Arena Sports in Europe. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Bolton’s Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The Wanderers currently sit in third place with 81 points from 42 rounds, two points behind runner-up Derby County with a game in hand.

The Trotters ran out comfortable 2-0 winners against the Bristol Rovers, thanks to goals from Archie Collins and Aaron Morley. That followed a 5-2 thrashing of Reading in their last home game.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, lead the way in the League One standings with a seven-point buffer over Derby and an eight-point lead over Bolton.

Pompey stretched their unbeaten streak to 15 games with a dominating 3-1 home win in last Saturday’s clash against Shrewsbury Town, with Colby Bishop bagging a brace to make it four wins in five for Portsmouth

