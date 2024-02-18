Where to watch Bochum vs Bayern Munich live streaming on TV

Where and how to watch the Bundesliga clash between Bochum and Bayern Munich, including start time and team updates.

Bayern Munich, usually dominant in the Bundesliga, is facing unusual challenges this season, trailing behind a surging Bayer Leverkusen.

The team hopes to narrow this gap in their upcoming match against Bochum at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion, which will be available for viewing through the VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich live stream.

How and where to watch Bayern v Bochum online – TV channels and live streams

The match will be televised live on ESPN+ for viewers in the United States.

For those unable to watch the game on TV, live updates can be followed via the BBC.

Viewers outside their home country might need to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access their regular streaming services. A VPN, like NordVPN, can help create a secure online connection for streaming.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service.

The club, traditionally a powerhouse in German football, is facing the real possibility of not winning the Bundesliga for the first time in 11 years, largely due to Bayer Leverkusen’s exceptional performance.

Bayern’s season has been marred by setbacks, including a decisive loss to RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup and a shocking exit from the DFB Pokal at the hands of third-tier FC Saarbrucken.

These disappointments have put them in danger of a trophyless season, a situation they haven’t faced since the 2011-12 season.

Their focus may shift to the Champions League, their most sought-after title, but their journey suffered a blow with a 1-0 loss to Lazio in the first leg of the round of 16.

This defeat in Rome came on the heels of a 3-0 loss to Die Werkself, leaving Bayern five points behind the unbeaten leaders in the Bundesliga and marking their first consecutive defeats since 2019.

Under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann with the goal of winning titles, the team is under significant pressure to perform, especially with renowned managers like Jose Mourinho potentially waiting for an opportunity.

