Where to watch Blackburn v Southampton live streaming on TV today

We’ve written this guide on how to get a live stream of Blackburn Rovers vs Southampton FC this afternoon. Read all you need to know about where to watch on TV below.

I’ve been a little disappointed in the Saints in recent weeks so it’ll be interesting if Russell Martin can turn things around.

We think this is a great chance for Blackburn to take advantage in front of their home fans.

Southampton will make the trip to Ewood Park to lock horns against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, looking to consolidate their grasp on the fourth spot in the Championship standings.

Following their sensational club-record 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions, Southampton have been brought down to earth in recent weeks.

What TV channel is the game broadcast on?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Football (Channel 403) due to broadcast restrictions on Championship games. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Ewood Park from the kick off time.

In their last eight games, they have recorded four losses and won just two.

Manager Russell Martin faces a difficult task to rally his side after they surrendered a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 against leaders Ipswich Town on Easter Monday, effectively dashing the Saints’ automatic promotion hopes.

Blackburn Rovers are coming into this weekend’s contest against the Saints, aiming to build on their first victory under John Eustace.

They finally snapped their nine-game winless run with a 5-1 demolition of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Easter Monday.

There’s no denying that Eustace desperately needed that free-scoring victory after going on a run of six draws and three defeats by a single goal.

Rovers currently sit five points above the dreaded bottom-three as a result; however, there is still work to be done before they can truly feel secure about their second-tier status.

