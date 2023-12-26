Home - News - Where to watch Birmingham v Stoke live streaming

Read how to watch the early evening kick off between Birmingham City and Stoke City from the Championship, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Birmingham City and Stoke City lock horns at St. Andrew’s Stadium in a Boxing Day Championship showdown, with both teams in dire need of a morale-boosting win.

Since the former Manchester United legends arrival at the helm, they have won just two of their last 12 matches, and have been plummeting down the table by every week, currently sitting three points clear of Stoke City and four above the relegation zone.

The Blues come into Tuesday’s Boxing Day encounter off the back of an entertaining 3-3 draw against Plymouth Argyle on the road last time out.

Jay Stansfield, Jordan James, and Juninho Bacuna all got on the scoresheet as they blew a two-goal advantage.

What TV channel is the game on?

This early evening kick off is the first featured game live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 5.15PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Birmingham’s St Andrews Stadium.

Stoke City, meanwhile, also came away with only a point as they played out a goalless draw against Millwall at home in their most recent Championship encounter.

Similar to their counterparts, the Potters have also struggled this season, and are winless in their last nine games, leaving the Potters in 19th place, four points ahead of Marti Cifuentes’s QPR, who hold the final relegation spot.