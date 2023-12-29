Home - News - Where to watch Birmingham v Bristol City on TV

How to watch this evening kick off between Birmingham City and Bristol City, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The pressure is starting to build on Rooney as his Birmingham City side look to put in a decent performance and get a result after a disappointing result at home last time out.

The Blues are set to host a high-performing Bristol City team at St Andrew’s this Friday night from England’s second tier.

Birmingham City had a disappointing performance in their last match, which Stoke City capitalized on effectively.

Rooney’s side experienced a significant setback with a disheartening 3-1 loss to their West Midlands rivals, Stoke City, at St Andrew’s on Boxing Day and the pressure is already building on the ex Man Utd superstar to turn things round and fast.

Meanwhile, Bristol City celebrated the holiday season with an impressive victory against Watford on their home ground as they build momentum coming into the New Year.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Friday clash from St Andrews is not live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is at 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Birmingham’s St Andrews Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

This defeat marked a notable first victory for Stoke’s new head coach Steven Schumacher, who joined the team earlier in the month after leaving Plymouth Argyle.

Since taking over from John Eustace during the October international break, Wayne Rooney has managed to secure only nine points in 13 matches in the Championship with Birmingham City.

After his first game in charge on October 21, which was a 1-0 loss to Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough, Birmingham has gained the fewest points in the league.

Despite a solid start under Eustace, and considering that Queens Park Rangers, who are in 22nd place, are currently on a three-match losing streak, Rooney’s team still maintains a relatively comfortable seven-point lead above the relegation zone.

The team, lacking in confidence, cannot afford to wait until the January transfer window for new signings to start achieving consistent results, especially with an upcoming match on Friday.