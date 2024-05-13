Home - FAQ - Where to watch Aston Villa v Liverpool streaming on tv

Where to watch the Monday Night football game between Aston Villa and Liverpool, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Liverpool are now out of the title race and will look to consolidate their third placed position as they face Aston Villa tonight.



The Villa are now in a prime position to secure a top-four finish, following Tottenham’s recent performances over the last few weeks.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Sly Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today. You can also use Sky Go on mobile or use Bet365’s live in play service from Villa Park in Birmingham.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Unai Emery’s side will need to recover from their disappointing elimination by Olympiakos in the Europa Conference League last week.

That European performance was particularly disappointing, considering the team underperformed across both matches, losing by an aggregate score of 6-2.

This shift in circumstances means Villa can now concentrate entirely on a decent Premier League finish, aiming to gather enough points in their remaining two games to clinch a spot in the Champions League.

Liverpool have fallen out of the title race recently, but the Reds are eager to give Klopp a memorable send-off as he prepares to leave the club this summer after almost a decade in charge.

In their latest match, Klopp’s team returned to form impressively, scoring four goals against Spurs, helping Villa in the process.

This looks a decent Monday night match up an its a game which looks a great watch on TV.