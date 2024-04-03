Where to watch Arsenal v Luton live on Discovery+ and TnT Sport

On Wednesday Arsenal will continue their quest for the Premier League crown, hosting Luton, who are battling relegation, at the Emirates Stadium.

With Arsenal at the top and Luton near the bottom of the Premier League standings, the upcoming match is crucial for both. Arsenal is striving for a win to keep up the pressure on their championship contenders, while Luton, recently fallen into the relegation zone, is desperate for points.

What TV channel is the game on?

Arsenal v Luton Town is available tonight through TnT Sport or through the Discovery+ app which can be accessed from the kick off time of 7.30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Arsenal’s Emirates Stadfium.

Mikel Arteta’s squad continues to impress defensively, recently holding Manchester City scoreless at the Etihad Stadium, aiding their championship aspirations.

Arsenal is just two points behind top-placed Liverpool, and a slip from Jurgen Klopp’s team could pave the way for Arsenal’s triumph.

Arsenal vs. Luton Match Details

The Arsenal vs. Luton game is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

Broadcast Information for Arsenal vs. Luton

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, starting from 6:30 pm. Accessing TNT Sports is available with several options but a subscription is required.

Streaming Arsenal vs. Luton Online

You can stream the match via discovery+ Premium with a monthly pass, or on discovery+ through Amazon Prime Video without a long-term contract.

For existing subscribers, the discovery+ app allows streaming on various devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

discovery+ now hosts TNT Sports content, featuring live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing, and MotoGP events.

Radio commentary of Arsenal vs. Luton

The game can be heard on talkSPORT radio in the UK.

talkSPORT is accessible on DAB radio, primarily on MW 1089 kHz, though specific local frequencies can be found on its website.

It’s also available through most TV packages and can be streamed via the talkSPORT website or app.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Luton in the USA

In the USA, the match will be shown live on FuboTV, with a start time of 1:30 pm ET.

In the 2023/24 season, most Premier League matches, including this one, are available on either FuboTV or Peacock.

The Gunners balanced attack has set them well this season, but their standout defense has been key in their league position, conceding the least goals (24 in 29 games) and keeping the most clean sheets (12).

Luton, having scored 43 goals this season, boasts a streak of scoring in 14 straight games across all competitions, including three goals in a narrow 4-3 loss to Arsenal in December.

Visiting the Emirates poses a formidable challenge. Arsenal has recently prevented teams like City, Porto, and West Ham from scoring at home, an advantage in this must-win match.

Arsenal’s defensive record includes two clean sheets against City in the league and shutting out PSV, Sevilla, and Lens in the Champions League group stage at the Emirates.

Luton’s impressive offense may cause the Gunners a few more problems tonight but they may struggle for possession against Arsenal’s solid defense.

