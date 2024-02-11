Where can I watch Ireland v Italy and what channel is the game on?

Where to watch the Six Nations rugby game between Ireland and Italy from the Aviva Stadium, including details on live TV broadcast times and online streaming availability.

After England won a tight game at Twickenham yesterday and with France winning a contentious victory over Scotland, its now up to the Irish to put a marker down.

Andy Farrell’s ‘Ireland set a high bar in the 2024 Six Nations with an impressive 38-17 win over France in Marseille, and they appear well-prepared to maintain momentum as Italy arrives in Dublin for their next game.

Is there a live stream?

The Ireland vs Italy game is the featured Six Nations rugby game on ITV1 in the UK this afternoon.

Italy, under new coach Gonzalo Quesada, surpassed expectations in their first match, losing narrowly 27-24 to England despite being underdogs.

They led at halftime and outscored England with three tries to two and put in a spirited performance.

The final scoreline doesn’t fully reflect the game’s narrative.

Italy’s last try, which secured a bonus point, came from a penalty after the clock had expired, and England’s defence seemed somewhat unsettled with a significantly altered lineup.

Ireland, known for their structured approach in both defence and attack, are expected to pose a greater challenge for Italy.

Historically, when Italy has visited Dublin for the Six Nations, Ireland has consistently beaten the handicap. In their most recent encounter in Dublin, Ireland won convincingly by 57-6, surpassing the 38-point handicap.

The Irish team has scored over 50 points in each of their last four matches against Italy, and their recent performance against France indicates that high expectations are justified.

