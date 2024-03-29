What tv channel is the QPR v Birmingham game on?

QPR take on Birmingham City today – read where to watch the game on TV and live streaming options.

Loftus Road will be the stage for a crucial relegation battle as Queens Park Rangers face Birmingham City.

The teams are closely matched in the Championship table, with Birmingham City in 21st position and QPR just above them in 20th, separated by a mere point. With the Championship season approaching its end and only eight games left, each point is vital.

Before the international break, QPR secured a 0-0 draw against Sunderland, and Birmingham City’s most recent match resulted in a 1-0 loss to Watford.

Where to watch a live stream of the game today

There is no live streaming today unfortunately due to the 3PM blackout rule for broadcasters in the United Kingdom. Match kick off time is at 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Loftus Road.

QPR, often in the relegation zone this season, enter this match on a three-game winless streak.

The Hoops opponents today, Birmingham has lost their last three matches, failing to score in each, with their last away victory dating back to January against Stoke.

QPR will likely miss Ilias Chair due to injury, but Lyndon Dykes is expected to lead their attack. Birmingham might be without Jay Stansfield, who played for England’s Under-21s recently, possibly leading to Lukas Jutkiewicz stepping in.

Birmingham’s recent form includes three consecutive 1-0 defeats to Millwall, Middlesbrough, and Watford, extending their winless run to six matches.

QPR has lost only once in their last six outings, winning the first three games of this sequence.

Both teams have struggled for goals this season, with QPR and Birmingham together scoring just 78 goals in a total of 76 league games this season.

QPR, though not in an ideal position, has more grounds for optimism. They had a few decent results in February and early March with wins over Bristol City, Rotherham, and Leicester, followed by draws against West Brom and Sunderland.

At Loftus Road, QPR’s record is strong, with only one loss in their last six matches and they’l be looking for maximum points this afternoon.

Birmingham, under interim management with Gary Rowett returning while Tony Mowbray is on sick leave, seems disjointed currently.

With no goals or wins in their last three games and a six-match winless streak in the Championship, they face a challenging visit to London.

The Blues would probably take a point back to the Midlands.

