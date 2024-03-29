What tv channel is the Portsmouth game on?

Where to watch this League One game live streaming between Portsmouth and Wycombe.

League One leaders Portsmouth will look to extend the gap at the top of the table even further when they head to Adams Park for a Good Friday clash with in-form Wycombe Wanderers.

The visitors finished the international break in a stronger position than they began, as runners-up Derby County came away empty-handed from Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon, handing Pompey the chance to open up an eight-point buffer at the top.

Where to watch Wycombe vs Portsmouth

This match is broadcast on the Sky Sports Football channel and Main Event channel in the UK. You can also use ifollow app to watch. Kick off time for the game is 3:00PM.

There’s also a live in play service with Bet365 from Adams Park in Wycombe.

Manager John Mousinho has well-and-truly transformed Pompey into the standout side in League One in no time.

Pompey are currently sitting five points above second-placed Derby with a game in hand, and are riding on a red-hot 12-game unbeaten run, having last suffered defeat on January 13, a 3-0 loss at home to Leyton Orient.

Nevertheless, Portsmouth fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet. They have a tricky double-header in front of them as they first travel to face an in-form Wycombe Wanderers side, followed by a blockbuster top-of-table showdown at Fratton Park against Derby.

Although residing in 13th place with just 50 points from 38 games under their account, Wycombe are on a fine run of form, having picked up three straight wins since a 4-2 loss to Barnsley.

Wanderers have also booked their ticket to Wembley for the EFL Trophy final against Peterborough United.

