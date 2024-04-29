What TV channel is Preston NE v Leicester City match on? Live stream and kick off time

Leicester City heads to Deepdale to face Preston North End in this Monday night clash.

Here’s where you can catch the Preston vs Leicester match on UK television and through legal streaming platforms.

The Foxes have already secured their Premier League spot for next season on Friday, thanks to Leeds United’s loss to QPR. Now, they have a chance to clinch the Championship title with a win in Lancashire.

Who Preston v Leicester What EFL Championship When 29th April 2024, 8PM Kick off time Where Deepdale Stadium, Leicester Stream Sky Mobile App, Sky GO

Leicester kicked off their season in formidable style, winning 13 of their first 14 games, though they faced some hurdles along the way before finally securing automatic promotion.

Leeds’ downfall at the hands of QPR, coupled with Ipswich dropping points in a 3-3 draw with Hull on Saturday, has set the stage for Leicester to capture the title with a victory over Preston, who have seen their own promising start fade with three consecutive losses without scoring.

This season has seen challenges from Leeds, Ipswich, and Southampton threaten Leicester’s promotion bid, but decisive wins against West Brom and Southampton have solidified their top-two finish.

While the pressure is off, Maresca’s side is determined to finish as champions, needing a victory at Deepdale to secure the title with a game to spare.

Leicester’s recent form has been stronger at home, and they’ve found away games more challenging, drawing and losing several.

They may need to exercise patience against a Preston team that has been tough at times this season.

Preston are having problems up front having struggled to score in five of their last six league games.

We could see a buoyant Leicester side romp to victory in this one.