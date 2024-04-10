Home - News - What TV Channel is Peterborough vs Port Vale on?

Where to watch this League One match featuring Peterborough and Port Vale, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Fresh off the back of lifting silverware at Wembley, Peterborough United will play host to League One strugglers Port Vale at Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday as they resume their promotion bid.

Harrison Burrows broke the deadlock with five minutes left on the clock in the EFL Trophy final against Wycombe Wanderers, before the Chairboys levelled the playing field inside a few minutes. However, it was Burrows again who scored the all-important winner in extra time.

Where can I watch live streaming?

Live streaming of the match is not televised on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today as they’ve opted to go with the Championship games. Kick off time for the Peterborough Port Vale game is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from The Posh.

Peterborough won the trophy for the first time 10 years ago, in 2014, after defeating Chesterfield 3-1; at the time, manager Darren Ferguson was at the helm.

The victory preserved the hosts’ perfect record at Wembley Stadium on their fourth visit to the national stadium, and they may yet add promotion to the Championship to an already spectacular season.

Posh are comfortably sitting in fourth place, eight points behind the two automatic promotion slots, although they boast two games in hand on the teams above them.

They’ve won eight of their previous ten games, including a 2-1 win against Leyton Orient on Easter Monday. While Posh are flying high and intent on finishing in the automatic promotion places, Port Vale are battling it out for survival at the other end of the League One spectrum.

The Valiants played out a goalless stalemate against Wigan Athletic in their most recent Championship game and now sit 20th in the third-tier table, with only a better goal difference keeping them from the dreaded bottom-three despite an improving run of form.

