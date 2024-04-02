Home - News - What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Fulham on?

Nottingham Forest and Fulham approach their upcoming match at the City Ground in Nottingham this evening with contrasting goals in mind.

The Cottagers are aiming to surpass or at least equal their unexpected 10th place from last season, while Forest is embroiled in a battle against relegation, looking to secure victories in such matchups to enhance their survival prospects.

Forest narrowly escaped the bottom three with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in their last match, emphasizing their need for victories. They’ll be eying this visit to Nottingham as a potential opportunity to gain another three points.

What TV channel is the game on?

TnT Sports will be broadcasting the Forest v Fulham game on Sky Channel 410 or Virgin Media channel 527. Kick off time for the match 19:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

Both Nottingham Forest and Fulham managed to secure draws in their respective last matches, though with an undercurrent of disappointment for not converting these into wins, especially considering these were games they had targeted for victories.

Forest’s strategy to stay in the Premier League hinges on winning home games like the recent one against Crystal Palace, which they considered highly winnable.

After falling behind to an early goal, they had to settle for a draw, thanks to Chris Wood’s equalizing effort.

Fulham’s recent draw at Sheffield United, escaping a potential larger deficit due to a VAR decision and later scoring twice, was a mix of relief and frustration, as they had expected to win, similar to other teams at Bramall Lane.

Fulham’s inconsistency, especially in away games, remains a concern. Since impressive performances against teams like Arsenal and Spurs, they have suffered embarrassing defeats against Brentford, Bournemouth, and Burnley.

With only two away wins since Boxing Day, their performance has improved enough to dispel any relegation concerns.

Forest, contrastingly, has struggled to replicate last season’s strong home performances, winning just four home games this term.

The Tricky Trees recent home defeats have been narrow, but a poor run of only one win in ten games, coupled with a points deduction, places them precariously close to relegation.

The upcoming match against Fulham is seen as crucial for their survival hopes.

