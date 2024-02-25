Home - News - What TV Channel can I watch Motherwell v Celtic live?

Where to watch this Sunday’s Scottish Premiership, featuring Motherwell and Celtic FC. This includes details on live TV coverage, identifying the specific TV channel that will broadcast the match, and the range of streaming services where the game will be available.

Celtic, eager to bounce back and keep pace with Rangers, the current leaders in the league, are set to face Motherwell in North Lanarkshire this Sunday.

Recent draws against Aberdeen and Kilmarnock in 2024 have shifted the momentum towards Rangers in Glasgow. However, Brendan Rodgers’ confidence in Celtic’s ability to return to form this weekend should be high.

Motherwell v Celtic live streaming

Today’s game from Motherwell is scheduled to start at 12:00PM, and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Additionally, Bet365 provides a live in play service directly from Motherwell, where you can go in play on the match in real-time.

Motherwell, on the other hand, has had a challenging run, securing only one win in their last six matches across all competitions, including a loss to Morton from the Scottish Championship in the cup. Their last victory against Celtic dates back to 2015.

Despite losing the top spot in the table and dropping points in their last match, Celtic remains a formidable team, especially in league play this season. Their only two defeats occurred consecutively in December against Kilmarnock and Hearts, but they have won seven of their subsequent eight league matches.

Celtic stands out offensively, leading the Scottish Premiership with 58 goals. Meanwhile, Motherwell has one of the weaker defenses in the league, conceding 41 goals, setting the stage for what could be a dominant win for the team from Glasgow.

With only two clean sheets in their last five league games, Celtic might find themselves challenged by Motherwell, who surprisingly have the third-highest scoring record in the league with 35 goals, despite their ninth-place standing.

Motherwell has consistently scored in their last five encounters with Celtic and seems capable of finding the net again on Sunday, even though they might not be able to avoid defeat.

