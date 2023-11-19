Home - FAQ - What time is the Joshua fight?

The Joshua fight is typically scheduled to start in the late evening, usually around 10 PM local time. However, the exact start time can vary depending on the location of the fight and the undercard events.

Always check the official boxing promotion website or your local sports broadcaster for the most accurate timing.

Where Is the Joshua Fight Taking Place?

The location of Anthony Joshua’s fights varies. His bouts have been held in various venues around the world, including major arenas in the UK, the United States, and the Middle East.

The venue is usually announced well in advance of the fight date.

Can I Watch the Joshua Fight Online?

Yes, you can watch the Joshua fight online. Major boxing events are often available via pay-per-view or on sports streaming services. Check with providers like DAZN, ESPN+, or Sky Sports Box Office for availability in your region.

How Long Do Joshua Fights Usually Last?

The duration of Joshua’s fights depends on the course of the match. As a professional boxing match, it can last up to 12 rounds, with each round being 3 minutes long. The fight could end earlier by knockout or technical decision.

Who Is Anthony Joshua Fighting Against?

Anthony Joshua’s opponent varies from fight to fight. His opponents are usually top contenders in the heavyweight division. Information about his upcoming opponent can be found on sports news websites or Joshua’s official social media channels.

What Are the Rules for the Joshua Fight?

The Joshua fight follows standard professional boxing rules. This includes 12 three-minute rounds for heavyweight bouts, mandatory eight-counts for knockdowns, and the three-knockdown rule. Specific governing bodies may have additional rules.

What Titles Are at Stake in the Joshua Fight?

The titles at stake in a Joshua fight depend on his and his opponent’s rankings and the governing body overseeing the match. Joshua has fought for titles like the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight championships.

Is There an Undercard for the Joshua Fight?

Yes, there is typically an undercard featuring several bouts before the main event. The undercard usually includes fights between upcoming talents and established boxers in various weight classes.

How Can I Buy Tickets for the Joshua Fight?

Tickets for the Joshua fight can usually be purchased through the venue’s official website or authorized ticketing partners. Ticket availability and pricing information are often announced shortly after the fight date and venue are confirmed.

Will the Joshua Fight Be Broadcast on TV?

Yes, Joshua fights are usually broadcast on TV. The broadcasting network varies depending on the location and the fight’s promotion. Check local listings or sports channels like Sky Sports, DAZN, or ESPN for broadcast information in your region.