Home - FAQ - What time is I’m a Celebrity on?

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here typically airs at 9 pm. Most episodes are scheduled for this time, with some starting slightly later at 9.15 pm.

Tonight’s episode starts at 9PM and finishes at 10:45PM.

When Did I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 Start

The 2023 season of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here began on Sunday, November 19, at 9 pm.

On Which Channel Can I Watch I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is broadcast on ITV1 and is also available for streaming on ITVX.

Who are the Contestants of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023

The lineup for the 2023 season includes Josie Gibson, Frankie Dettori, Jamie Lynn Spears, Marvin Humes, Sam Thompson, Danielle Harold, Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew, Fred Sirieix, Grace Dent, Nick Pickard, and Nella Rose.

Where is I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 Filmed

The 2023 season is filmed in the Australian jungle, specifically at Springbrook National Park in Murwillumbah, New South Wales.

How Long is the Opening Episode of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023

The opening episode of the 2023 season, which aired on November 19, ran until 10:45 pm.

Is I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 Available for Online Streaming

Yes, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 is available for streaming on ITVX. Viewers can also watch previous series on this service.

Can I Watch I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Every Night

Yes, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here airs from Monday to Sunday each week.

Is I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 Different From Previous Seasons

While the show’s core format remains the same, the 2023 season has returned to its original filming location in the Australian jungle after having a special series in the South African savannah earlier in the year.

Are There Any Special Episodes of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023

Specific details about special episodes have not been provided, but traditionally, the show includes various special segments and episodes throughout its run.

Will There Be a Live Finale for I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023

While specific details about the finale have not been released, traditionally, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here concludes with a live finale where the winner is announced.

How Can I Catch Up on Missed Episodes of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023

Missed episodes of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 can be streamed on ITVX.

Are International Viewers Able to Watch I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023

The availability of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here for international viewers depends on regional broadcasting rights and streaming service availability.

What Type of Challenges Do Contestants Face in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Contestants in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here face various challenges, including physical and mental tasks, often involving exotic animals and survival skills.

How Do Contestants Get Eliminated from I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Elimination in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here typically occurs based on public votes, with viewers voting to save their favorite contestants.

Can Viewers Participate in Voting for I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023

Yes, viewers can participate in voting for I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here usually through the show’s official app or via phone voting.

What is the Prize for Winning I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

The prize for winning I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here traditionally does not include a cash reward; instead, the winner receives the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

Are There Spin-Off Shows Related to I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Yes, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here often has spin-off shows, including behind-the-scenes footage and discussions about the main show.

Who Hosts I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 is hosted by Ant and Dec.