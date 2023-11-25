What time is Doctor Who 60th anniversary on?

Doctor Who is set to return at 6.30PM Saturday, 25th November on BBC One and iPlayer with ‘The Star Beast’, marking the first of three special episodes featuring David Tennant for the 60th anniversary.

The debut of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor will follow on Christmas Day.

Prepare to dive deep into the world of Doctor Who as BBC iPlayer introduces a new feature for selected upcoming episodes.

Viewers will have the opportunity to enrich their experience with on-screen commentary, offering exclusive insights into the creation and filming of brand new adventures.

Following the airing of selected episodes on BBC One and iPlayer, fans can explore this added dimension in the Whoniverse.

The enhanced viewing experience will debut with the 60th anniversary special ‘The Star Beast’. Audiences will enjoy commentary from the Fourteenth Doctor, David Tennant, along with producers Phil Collinson and Vicki Delow.

For the third special, ‘The Giggle’, David and Phil will be joined by Showrunner Russell T Davies for additional insights.

Russell T Davies shares his excitement about bringing this feature, traditionally available on DVD, to the iPlayer. Immediately after watching ‘The Star Beast’, viewers can delve into David Tennant’s thoughts on the episode, scene by scene.

This initiative is part of Doctor Who’s ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled behind-the-scenes content.