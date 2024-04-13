Home - News - What time does the Grand National start?

The world’s most renowned steeplechase is now upon us, with Corach Rambler positioned as the favorite to secure consecutive wins for Lucinda Russell following his 2023 triumph.

This 10-year-old, trained in Scotland, recently placed third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

With the anticipated withdrawal of the top-weight Hewick, Corach Rambler is expected to carry approximately 11st 5lbs at the Grand National—significantly more than last year by a full stone.



When is the Grand National 2024?

The race begins at 4pm on 13th April 2024. Historically, the timing of the race has varied. Previously held at 4:15pm, the start time was shifted to 5:15pm to avoid overlapping with domestic football and to broaden the viewing audience.

Due to safety considerations, the 2024 Grand National start time has been adjusted to 4pm. The event will take place on Saturday, April 13th.

What TV Chanel is the Grand National on?

ITV holds the broadcasting rights to the Grand National in the UK. This free-to-air channel has been airing the race since 2017, following its broadcast on Channel 4 from 2013 to 2016 and earlier on the BBC, starting from its first televised event in 1960.

For Sky customers, ITV is available on channel 103. Virgin Media subscribers will find ITV on the same channel number.

Ed Chamberlin is the lead presenter for ITV’s coverage and will host this afternoon’s action.

Additionally, Racing TV, a dedicated racing channel, will also broadcast the race. It can be found on Sky channel 424 and Virgin Media channel 536.

