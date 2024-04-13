Home - News - What time does the Grand National start?

Arguably the most famous horse race in the world – and certainly the most famous steeplechase – the Grand National takes place at Aintree, Liverpool, in April each year.

First run in 1939 – when run by a horse with the appropriate name of Lottery – the 2024 edition is scheduled to start at 4.00pm BST (British Summer Time.)

The 2024 Grand National has a start time of 4PM.

This is important to note as punters have become used to a 5.30 start time. The 2023 race was delayed by protestors, and the organisers have brought the race forward to ensure the best and safest ground for the horses.

The 4-mile 2.5 furlong race requires the horses to jump a total of 30 fences (in fact there are 16, 14 of which will be tackled twice) and is the longest jump racing distance in UK racing.

Legendary fences Becher’s Brook and The Chair present a challenge to rider’s and their steeds like none other in the sport, and this arduous test of stamina and skill justifies its standing as the most valuable jump race in Europe.

With one confirmed non runner as of Saturday morning, 33 horses are set to take the start. Be aware that there may be delays as getting all into a suitable line is not an easy task.

Be sure to have a seat for 4 o’clock wherever you choose to watch what is always one of the most spectacular sporting events of the year.

