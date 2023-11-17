Home - News - What time does I’m A Celebrity start?

Ant and Dec are back with another thrilling series of “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” which is actually the 23rd season in the Australian wilderness. Where does the time go?

The new season of I’m A Celebrity starts on Sun 19 Nov 2023, at a time of 9:00pm – 10:45pm.

The show marks its return to Australia, with the celebrated duo Ant and Dec at the helm, bringing more of the iconic Bushtucker Trials and adventure.

This season introduces a fresh batch of celebrities ready to swap luxury for a rugged life under the stars. Their mission? To gather stars as a crucial step in securing meals for the camp.

As the new campmates adapt to their surroundings, forge bonds, and face a series of challenging Trials, anticipation mounts over who will emerge as the latest Jungle Monarch, earning the title of King or Queen.

Catch the excitement on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.