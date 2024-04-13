Home - News - What is the Bet365 Grand National offer

The Grand National is a legendary race worldwide with some 600 million people tuning in to watch so Bet365 are the ideal place to out a bet on.

It is a race that appeals to the serious horse racing punters and to those with just a passing interest, a once in a year opportunity to have a bet and get involved in a sweepstake at work or a social event.

Such is the appeal of the Grand National, with its 30 fences and more than 4-mile length, that the bookmakers tend to offer excellent bonuses for new customers.

We looked for the best, and one of the most interesting is that offered by major online bookmaker Bet365.

The Bet365 Grand National offer is Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets.

*New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. Registration required.

Bet365 is offering an excellent deal in which new members may place a £10 bet and get £30 in bet credits as a bonus.

As always there are terms and conditions that apply, yet we believe the Bet365 deal is the simplest and possibly the most lucrative on the market.

Be aware that you do not have to bet £10 – the minimum is £5 and will get you £15 in bet credits. We recommend taking the option of the £10 for maximum bonuses.

Your bet credits can be used on bets of the value of your original qualifying bet – so if you bet £10 you are effectively getting 3 x £10 free bets

Check the terms and conditions to be sure of the full deal, but we assure you this is a genuine free bet offer form Bet365 with no obligation to bet further after you have claimed your credits.

